



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has reported a 34.4% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the second quarter of FY2024, reaching ₹1,091.27 crore compared to ₹812.53 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth is attributed to a 14.8% rise in standalone turnover, which amounted to ₹4,425.29 crore, up from ₹3,918.13 crore a year ago.





The company's order book remains robust, standing at ₹74,595 crore at the end of the quarter. This strong performance has led to an earnings per share (EPS) increase to ₹1.49, up from ₹1.11 in the previous year.





Additionally, BEL's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) surged by 38.3%, totalling ₹1,388.5 crore, with an EBITDA margin expanding significantly to 30.3% from previous levels.





Following the announcement of these results, BEL's shares showed resilience in a volatile market, recovering from early losses and maintaining a slight decline of about 1%.







