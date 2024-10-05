



Jerusalem: Over 2000 military targets and around 250 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated by Israel in the last four days, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Friday.





The eliminated Hezbollah commanders included five battalion commanders, 10 company commanders and six platoon commanders.





IDF further stated that Israeli Air Force is also conducting preemptive strikes during these intelligence-based operations in southern Lebanon.





"Over the last 4 days, the IDF has eliminated 2,000+ military targets and 250 Hezbollah terrorists. Among them:- 5 battalion commanders- 10 company commanders- 6 platoon commanders. The Israeli Air Force is also conducting preemptive strikes during these intelligence-based operations in southern Lebanon," the IDF stated in a post on X.





Earlier in the day, sirens wailed across the northern and southern borders of Israel as the country faced a barrage of rockets entering its airspace.





In a post on the social media platform X, the Israeli Defence Forces shared an update stating that "for the first time in approx. 2 months, there are sirens sounding in southern Israel. "





The development comes days after Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards Israel on Tuesday.





Iran had said approximately 180 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel in response to Israeli assassinations of top Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leaders, Al Jazeera reported.





The country is facing a war on two fronts, with Iran backed Hezbollah attacking the country from its northern side and the Hamas on the southern border of Israel.





Israel launched 'Operation Northern Arrows' to protect of its citizens across the Lebanon border and 'Operation Swords of Iro'n as a response to the terror attack by Hamas on October 7, which saw massive attacks and capturing of Israeli citizens as hostages.





Earlier in the day, a precision strike by Israel in the Lebanese capital Beirut resulted in the death of Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the commander of Hezbollah's communications unit.





Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote on Friday, "Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the Commander of Hezbollah's Communications Unit, during a precise, intelligence-based strike in Beirut yesterday.





"According to the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), Sakafi was allegedly affiliated with Hezbollah and played a key role in enhancing the organisation's communication infrastructure across its units. "Sakafi was a senior Hezbollah terrorist, who was responsible for the communications unit since 2000. Sakafi invested significant efforts to develop communication capabilities between all of Hezbollah's units," the IDF said.





