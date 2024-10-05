



Manila: The Philippines strongly condemned the violent actions of Chinese maritime authorities against Vietnamese fishermen near the Paracel Islands on September 29, which left 10 fishermen injured and damaged their property.





In a statement, the Philippines National Security Adviser Secretary, Eduardo M. Ano, condemned the actions of China, and said, "We strongly condemn the violent and illegal actions of Chinese maritime authorities against Vietnamese fishermen near the Paracel Islands on September 29, 2024. This unjustified assault, which left 10 fishermen injured and damaged their property, is an alarming act with no place in international relations."





Notably, China has been at the centre of triggering geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea. In several incidents, China has been witnessed orchestrating dangerous manoeuvres in the South China Sea, resulting in harm and damage to the life and property of the Philippines and its citizens.





In the most recent incident, China orchestrated an attack on Vietnamese fishermen near the Paracel Islands on September 29, 2024. The incident reportedly caused injuries to 10 Vietnamese citizens.





The statement by Ano further said, "Such use of force against civilian fishermen blatantly violates international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and breaches basic human decency. Fishermen, as vulnerable maritime workers, deserve protection-not harm--at sea. The Philippines has consistently advocated for peaceful dispute resolution in the South China Sea and rejects any use of violence or coercion, especially against civilian fisherfolk to advance territorial claims. Such actions escalate tensions and threaten regional security."





Ano further stated that he stands with Vietnam's stance of denouncing this egregious act and calls for accountability by the country. "China must uphold international maritime laws and cease all hostile activities that endanger the lives and livelihoods of civilian mariners. The Philippines reaffirms its commitment to peace, security, and respect for international law," he said.





Responding to the incident, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Matthew Miller stated that the US is deeply concerned by reports of actions by China. He said, "The United States is deeply concerned by reports of dangerous actions by Peoples Republic of China (PRC) law enforcement vessels against Vietnamese fishing vessels around the Paracel Islands on September 29. We call on the PRC to desist from dangerous and destabilising conduct in the South China Sea."





