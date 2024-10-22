



The gamut of opposition parties went hammer-and-tongs against the central govt of BJP for the recent space of terrorist attack in the Jammu region by Pakistani based terrorist organisations





The recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified scrutiny on Omar Abdullah's government, particularly regarding its handling of security and political commitments. Opposition parties are indeed calling out the National Conference (NC) for what they perceive as a failure to address critical issues, notably the restoration of Article 370.





The NC's recent resolution focused solely on restoring statehood without mentioning the revival of Article 370, which has drawn sharp criticism. Leaders from various opposition parties, including the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and People's Conference, have labelled this omission as a significant betrayal of pre-election promises. PDP's Waheed Parra described the resolution as a "huge setback," arguing that it effectively ratifies the central government's 2019 decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status.





Critics have accused Abdullah of abandoning the fight for full special status in favour of mere statehood. Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid stated that focusing solely on statehood while ignoring Article 370 is tantamount to a "betrayal" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.





Some opposition figures suggest that Abdullah's approach is politically motivated, aimed at aligning with the BJP's narrative rather than challenging it. This has led to accusations that the NC is compromising its foundational principles for political expediency.





In response to these criticisms, Omar Abdullah has maintained that his government aims to address the immediate needs of the people while also striving for statehood restoration. He has acknowledged the challenges posed by the current political landscape but insists that efforts will be made to reclaim what has been taken from Jammu and Kashmir.





The opposition's call against Omar Abdullah's government is rooted in a broader concern about accountability and adherence to electoral promises following recent terrorist incidents. The focus on statehood over Article 370 has sparked significant political tension in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting ongoing debates about governance and representation in the region.





