



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Laos during which he participated in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit.





The Prime Minister described his visit "productive" and said it is in line with India's commitment to keep strengthening the relations with ASEAN.





"Thank you Lao PDR! It's been a productive visit, in line with India's commitment to keep strengthening the relations with ASEAN. Together, we will continue to work towards peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region," he said in a post on X earlier.





The year 2024 marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.





PM Modi joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders to review progress in Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation.





The East Asia Summit provided an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.





India shares close cultural and civilisational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.





PM Modi also held bilateral meetings on the margins of the Summits.





The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.





(With Inputs From International News Agencies)







