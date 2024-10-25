



India has recently initiated a humanitarian assistance program for Lebanon, dispatching its first tranche of aid amid ongoing conflict in the region. On October 18, 2024, India delivered 11 tons of medical supplies as part of a larger commitment to send a total of 33 tons.





The medical supplies include a variety of essential pharmaceutical products such as:





- Cardiovascular medications - Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) - Anti-inflammatory agents - Antibiotics - Anaesthetics





This effort comes in response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, where over 1.2 million people have been displaced due to Israeli military actions targeting Hezbollah since late September 2023. Reports indicate that the violence has resulted in significant casualties, with thousands killed and injured in the ongoing conflict.





India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance of this assistance, highlighting that it is part of a broader commitment to support Lebanon during these challenging times. The remaining supplies from the total consignment are expected to follow shortly, reinforcing India's position as a supportive ally in the region.





The humanitarian situation has drawn international concern, with observers warning that the scale of displacement and violence could lead to a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. India's proactive stance in providing aid has been positively acknowledged by Lebanese officials, who view this support as a testament to the longstanding friendship between the two nations.







