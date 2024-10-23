



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India next year for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit. This invitation was extended during a bilateral meeting in Kazan, Russia, on October 22, 2024, ahead of the BRICS summit. Modi emphasized the deep-rooted bond between India and Russia and highlighted ongoing cooperation in various sectors, including defence, trade, and investment.





During their discussions, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Modi reiterated India's readiness to assist in restoring peace and stability in the region, stating that dialogue is essential for resolving such conflicts. The meeting lasted over two hours and included discussions about enhancing bilateral ties and addressing issues such as the repatriation of Indian nationals involved in the conflict.





Putin expressed gratitude for Modi's visit and acknowledged the significance of their relationship, noting that it "does not require translation." He also mentioned plans for future cooperation, including an upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission scheduled for December in New Delhi.





Reflecting close ties between India and Russia and his personal rapport with PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped that they have such a relationship that PM Modi will not need a translator.





"We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation," President Putin said with a smile. PM Modi also smiled appreciatively on hearing the Hindi translation of the remarks which were made by President Putin in Russian.





PM Modi arrived in Russia on Tuesday to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan. Upon arrival, PM Modi also witnessed a dance performance by the artists of the Russian community at Hotel Korston in Kazan. The 16th BRICS Summit is being held under Russia's chairmanship in Kazan.







