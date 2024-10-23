



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on October 22, 2024, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. This meeting comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly between Iran and Israel, following a series of conflicts including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.





Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for peace and stability in the region. Modi expressed deep concerns regarding civilian casualties and highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions. Pezeshkian acknowledged India's potential role in this process due to its good relations with all parties involved.





The discussions included enhancing cooperation on significant projects such as the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). These initiatives are crucial for regional connectivity and economic partnerships, particularly concerning trade routes to Central Asia and humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.





This was the first meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian since the latter assumed office in July 2024, following the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi. Modi congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.





The backdrop of their meeting includes heightened military tensions, with Iran having launched missile strikes against Israel earlier in October. Israel has indicated a readiness for retaliation, further complicating the regional security landscape.





Modi's engagement with Pezeshkian reflects India's strategic balancing act in West Asia, aiming to maintain robust relations with both Iran and Israel while advocating for peace and stability in a volatile region. The discussions underscore India's potential role as a mediator amidst rising conflicts, leveraging its diplomatic relationships to foster dialogue and cooperation.







