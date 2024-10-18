

Bangalore: Enthused by the Indian Air Force’s potential Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) deal, Swedish defence technology major SAAB on Thursday said that if it is awarded the contract, it would deliver the first Gripen E/F fighter, with indigenous content, to India within the succeeding three years. It is also keen to explore manufacturing opportunities for the state-of-the-art fighter here, to serve local, as well as global markets, along with a complete transfer of technology.





Highlighting the company’s intent for complete technology transfer to India, SAAB Campaign Director and Head of Gripen for India Program (Business Area Aeronautics) Kent-Ake Molin said, “We foresee that we can set up full-scale production in India, which will include everything; not just airframe, but also systems and software. We’ve a plan to rapidly indigenise the platform. We have had favourable discussions with a host of private partners, who will support us in our indigenisation efforts.”





The MRFA deal that is being finalised by the IAF to acquire 114 fighter jets under the ‘Make in India’ policy, to replace and replenish its arsenal, is valued at $20 billion. Vying for this massive contract are the Dassault Rafale, Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin F-21, MiG-35, and Eurofighter Typhoon, apart from the Gripen. In a bid to boost the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities, the contract calls for the procurement of aircraft from only those vendors willing to establish manufacturing lines in India, complemented by technology transfer, in collaboration with local partners.





Accordingly, SAAB is looking to create an entire ecosystem for the Gripen in India. “We responded to RFI for the MRFA deal in 2018, following which we have had engagements with the IAF to know its requirements. We are working with our industry partners here, on how to fully indigenise this platform, finding and building a blueprint for an ecosystem for them. We are well-prepared to rapidly deliver fighter aircraft to the IAF, supported by our Indian partners, within a three-year timeframe,” reiterated Molin.





While a part of Gripen’s general aircraft systems, including the engine, fuel, and hydraulics, are sourced from established global OEMs at present, in terms of avionics, software, mission computers, system integration, data fusion and sensor fusion capabilities, and the equipment associated with them, the methods required to manage data are all indigenous. “We have very good internal capability in radar and electronic warfare systems, and weapon systems... It’s all about integration and collaboration... What is also important is that we have the capability to also include Indian equipment, systems and weapons, on our platform,” Molin told this newspaper.





SAAB was a contender for the erstwhile MMRCA deal. The new Gripen E boasts of the latest technologies. AI integration allows pilots faster and more accurate decision-making capabilities, in the most challenging combat scenarios. Besides, its network-enabled capabilities will aid working with other platforms simultaneously for tactical superiority, while periodic software upgrades will ensure longer flight times.





