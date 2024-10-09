



Samudrayaan Mission's Matsya-6000 submersible getting ready for wet test





The crew for this ground breaking mission will consist of three members, one of whom is confirmed to be a retired Indian Navy submariner.





India is gearing up for its ambitious Samudrayaan mission, which aims to explore the depths of the ocean with its first manned submersible, Matsya-6000.





The mission is set to undergo its maiden wet test in the final week of October, where scientists and engineers at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) will evaluate the submersible's flotation, buoyancy, and life support systems.





This critical phase marks a significant step in the development of Matsya-6000, which is designed to dive to depths of 6,000 meters below sea level.





The crew for this ground breaking mission will consist of three members, one of whom is confirmed to be a retired Indian Navy submariner.





The final selection of crew members is expected to be completed within the next two to three months.





This former naval officer, whose name will be revealed at a later time, has joined NIOT as a scientist, post retirement, and will contribute significantly to the training and preparedness for the mission. His experience, according to sources in the NIOT, includes working with the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle during his tenure in the Navy, providing him with invaluable expertise for operating the submersible.





NIOT is currently in the process of selecting the remaining two crew members, who may either come from the Indian Navy or be scientists from the institute.





The screening process is being conducted by the Institute of Naval Medicine (INM). Once selected, the crew will undergo a rigorous training module at the INM for two weeks, followed by specialised training in the Matsya-6000 cockpit to familiarise themselves with its design and technology.





This will be complemented by submarine pilot training in an international location that is yet to be finalised.





The final selection of crew members is expected to be completed within the next two to three months.





NIOT is also preparing for the upcoming wet test at Chennai Harbour, where they will conduct flotation tests at a depth of 15 meters. This initial test is crucial for validating the submersible's systems before deeper trials commence.





Matsya-6000 represents a significant leap for India in deep-sea exploration technology. With an investment of ₹4,077 crore (approximately $550 million), this project aims not only to advance scientific research but also to explore valuable ocean resources such as gas hydrates and polymetallic nodules.





The successful execution of Samudrayaan will position India among a select group of nations capable of manned deep-sea exploration, enhancing its stature in global marine research efforts.





Agencies







