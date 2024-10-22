



During the recent India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized Singapore's significant role in India's Act-East policy. He stated that Singapore is a crucial partner in enhancing regional security and stability, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening ties with Southeast Asian nations. This dialogue underscores the importance of collaboration in defence and security matters within the broader Indo-Pacific framework.





The discussions also highlighted ongoing cooperation between India and Singapore in various defense sectors, including training, technology transfer, and joint exercises. Singh noted that such partnerships are essential for addressing common challenges and fostering peace in the region.





This dialogue comes at a time when India is actively seeking to bolster its strategic relationships in Asia, particularly in light of evolving geopolitical dynamics, including tensions with China. The engagement with Singapore is seen as part of a broader strategy to enhance India's influence and presence in Southeast Asia.







