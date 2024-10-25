TEJAS flying with JDAM kits, R-73, and drop tanks in a pic taken by Praneeth Franklin





TEJAS, India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, has recently been observed flying with the JDAM-ER (Joint Direct Attack Munition-Extended Range) precision-guided bombing kit. This marks a significant enhancement in the aircraft's capabilities, enabling it to conduct precision strikes at extended ranges. The two appear to be 500-pound bombs equipped with JDAM range extension and guidance kit. The JDAM-ER features a “modular, add-on wing kit” that will allow Tejas to strike targets at a range of up to 45 miles (72km). TEJAS has also been integrated with the French AASM Hammer air-to-surface stand-off weapon.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun integrating JDAM-ER kits into the TEJAS fleet, which is part of a broader modernization effort. The JDAM-ER kits convert existing unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions, allowing the TEJAS to strike targets with high accuracy from distances of up to 80 kilometers. This is a substantial improvement over previous capabilities, which limited the effective range of unguided munitions.





Key Features of JDAM-ER





The JDAM-ER can hit targets up to 80 kilometers away, significantly enhancing the operational reach of the TEJAS.





Equipped with advanced guidance systems that include inertial navigation and GPS, these kits ensure high accuracy, which is crucial for minimizing collateral damage during strikes.





The integration of these kits allows the TEJAS to engage a variety of targets, including enemy bunkers and runways, making it a more formidable asset in aerial combat scenarios.





The adoption of JDAM-ER kits is particularly relevant given the current geopolitical tensions in the region, especially concerning India’s northern borders with China. The ability to conduct precise airstrikes enhances India's defensive and offensive capabilities, positioning the TEJAS as a critical component of its air power strategy. This development also reflects India's commitment to modernizing its military forces and incorporating advanced technologies into its defence arsenal.





TEJAS flying with the JDAM-ER precision-guided bombing kit represents a significant leap in India's aerial warfare capabilities, allowing for more effective and precise military operations.







