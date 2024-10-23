



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently discussed the early discharge of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army with President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the BRICS summit. This conversation follows the earlier release of 85 Indian citizens, who were reportedly misled into joining the military amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Currently, approximately 20 Indian nationals remain enlisted, and Modi emphasized the urgency of their discharge to Putin.





The issue has gained attention due to reports of human trafficking that lured around 100 Indians to Russia under false pretences, such as job offers and admissions to questionable universities. Indian authorities have been actively working to repatriate these individuals, especially after several fatalities among those involved in the conflict.





Modi's previous efforts in July resulted in the successful release of 45 Indian nationals, highlighting a continued commitment to addressing this sensitive matter.







