



At a recent Diwali celebration at the White House, US envoy Eric Garcetti praised the significant contributions of Indian Americans to the United States. This event, held on October 28, 2024, marked one of the largest Diwali celebrations in the White House's history, attended by over 600 guests, including prominent members of the Indian American community.





Garcetti emphasized that Indian Americans have played a crucial role in various sectors, enriching American society through their cultural, economic, and social contributions. He highlighted their influence in technology, healthcare, and the arts, underscoring how their presence has helped shape a more diverse and inclusive America.





President Joe Biden also participated in the festivities, lighting a Diya and expressing his pride in the Indian American community's achievements. The celebration reflects a broader recognition of Diwali's significance and the contributions of the Indian diaspora to American life.







