



Recent developments have revealed that Canadian officials have admitted to leaking sensitive details regarding Khalistani terrorist Nijjar case to The Washington Post. This admission comes amid ongoing tensions between Canada and India over allegations of foreign interference.





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser confirmed the leak, stating that information related to claims of Indian interference was shared with the U.S. newspaper.





The leak coincided with heightened diplomatic tensions, particularly after India recalled six diplomats following Canada's accusations of expelling Indian officials. This incident has further complicated relations between the two nations.





Critics have pointed out that while sensitive information was disclosed to a foreign media outlet, Canadian citizens were not informed about these developments, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in government actions.





This situation highlights the delicate balance between national security and public communication, as Canada navigates its diplomatic relations with India amid serious allegations.







