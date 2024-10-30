



Canadian Hindu organizations are expressing significant dismay following the cancellation of Diwali celebrations by Pierre Poilievre, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Canada. This decision, made amid ongoing political tensions, has drawn criticism and accusations of political manoeuvring aimed at appeasing certain factions within the community.





Pierre Poilievre announced the cancellation of the Diwali celebrations that were set to occur at Parliament Hill. This move has been interpreted by some as a politically motivated decision to avoid offending Khalistani supporters amid rising tensions related to this issue.





Hindu organizations in Canada have condemned the cancellation, feeling that it undermines their cultural and religious significance. The Hindu Forum and other groups have voiced their concerns, emphasizing that such actions contribute to feelings of exclusion within the political landscape.





Critics argue that Poilievre's decision reflects a broader trend of political appeasement that could alienate significant segments of the electorate. Accusations of racism and insensitivity towards the Hindu community have surfaced as part of the backlash against this cancellation.







