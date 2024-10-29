



The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia recently inaugurated the 2024 edition of Pravasi Parichay, a significant cultural event aimed at engaging the Indian diaspora. The event commenced on October 26, 2024, at the Embassy Auditorium in Riyadh and is set to run for a week. Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan opened the festivities, which began with a program celebrating the Classical Languages of India, showcasing the country's rich linguistic diversity.





The Indian community presented a play that featured all 11 classical languages of India, including Tamil, Telugu, and Sanskrit. This performance combined narration, poetry recitals, dances, and songs, receiving enthusiastic appreciation from attendees.





The inaugural day also included a quiz and a painting exhibition by women artists, further enriching the cultural experience.





Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, delivered a welcome message emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for diaspora engagement.





Pravasi Parichay has quickly become a prominent event since its inception last year, reflecting the vibrant culture and heritage of India within the expatriate community in Saudi Arabia.







