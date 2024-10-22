



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently attending the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where he is scheduled to meet with various global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. This summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," runs from October 22 to 24, 2024, and serves as a platform for discussing pressing global issues and assessing the progress of BRICS initiatives.





Key Meetings Scheduled





During his visit, Modi is expected to engage in high-level discussions with Putin, focusing on several key topics: The two leaders will review the outcomes of their earlier meetings, particularly those from the India-Russia Annual Summit held in July 2024. They are likely to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and explore avenues for conflict resolution through dialogue. Modi's visit aims to reinforce the strategic partnership between India and Russia, emphasizing cooperation in various sectors.





Agenda Highlights





The Summit Will Cover Various Topics, Including:



Economic cooperation and trade settlement in national currencies. Sustainable development initiatives, particularly PM Modi's LiFE mission aimed at combating climate change. Discussions on the expansion of BRICS and its role in promoting a more equitable global power distribution.





In addition to his meeting with Putin, Modi is anticipated to have discussions with other BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, especially following a recent agreement between India and China regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The summit is significant not only for its agenda but also for its role in enhancing India's engagement with BRICS amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Significance of The Summit





This summit marks a crucial moment for BRICS as it seeks to enhance its influence in global affairs, particularly as member nations navigate complex geopolitical landscapes. The interactions between leaders, especially between Modi and Putin, are anticipated to reflect the evolving dynamics of international relations, especially concerning security and economic partnerships.







