



In 2024, Pakistan has witnessed a significant increase in violence against journalists, marking it as one of the deadliest years for media personnel in the country. According to the Freedom Network's "Impunity Report 2024," there have been at least 11 documented killings of journalists so far this year, with nearly four months remaining, setting a grim record for the nation.





The report highlights multiple target killings, including the recent murders of journalists Nisar Lehri and Muhammad Bachal Ghunio, both believed to have been killed due to their reporting on sensitive issues.





The report criticizes the government's inadequate response to these violent acts, suggesting a culture of impunity that allows perpetrators to escape justice. Critics argue that many attacks are politically motivated, often involving powerful local figures.





The rise in violence is attributed to various factors, including political instability and the influence of terrorist activities. However, many journalist fatalities occurred in regions considered relatively peaceful compared to areas like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





Pakistani officials have acknowledged the issue but have been criticized for their lack of effective measures to protect journalists. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that the government is coordinating with provincial authorities to address these challenges and promised to set an example by pursuing justice in select cases. However, many remain skeptical about the government's commitment to ensuring journalist safety and accountability for crimes against them.





The situation for journalists in Pakistan remains precarious as 2024 unfolds. The alarming statistics from the Freedom Network's report underscore a pressing need for urgent action from both governmental and civil society actors to combat violence against media personnel and establish a safer environment for free expression.







