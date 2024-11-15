



In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in collaboration with the Indian Navy and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), seized approximately 700 kg of methamphetamine from a foreign vessel off the Porbandar coast on November 15, 2024. This operation, codenamed Sagar Manthan-4, led to the arrest of eight Iranian nationals who were found on the vessel, which lacked proper identification documents.





The seized methamphetamine has an estimated international street value ranging from ₹1,400 crore to ₹3,500 crore (approximately $168 million to $420 million). The price per kilogram is estimated between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore, depending on various market factors.





The operation was initiated based on intelligence inputs regarding an unregistered vessel entering Indian territorial waters. The Indian Navy played a crucial role by mobilizing its maritime patrol assets to intercept the suspicious boat. This marks the second major successful anti-narcotics operation at sea by the Navy this year.





The NCB has been actively conducting maritime operations to combat drug trafficking, particularly in Gujarat's coastal regions, which have seen a rise in drug-related activities. This seizure adds to a total of about 3,400 kg of various narcotic drugs seized in recent operations this year, highlighting ongoing efforts to dismantle international drug trafficking networks.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the agencies involved for their seamless coordination and commitment to tackling drug trafficking, reinforcing the government's vision of a drug-free India.







