



Lord Rami Ranger has recently expressed strong views regarding external discussions on the Kashmir issue, labelling them as "offensive" to India. In an interview, he emphasized that such discussions undermine India's sovereignty and the complexities surrounding the Kashmir conflict. He articulated that the narrative surrounding Kashmir should be shaped by those who are directly affected rather than external entities, which he believes often misrepresent the situation for their own agendas.





Ranger highlighted that the Kashmir conflict is deeply rooted in historical grievances and national identity, and he criticized foreign powers for interfering in what he sees as an internal matter for India. He called for a unified approach within India to address these challenges, suggesting that unity among Indians is crucial for countering external narratives and pressures.





Additionally, he pointed out that the portrayal of Kashmir in international forums often disregards the perspectives of the local population and the legal frameworks established through historical agreements, such as the Instrument of Accession signed by the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. Lord Ranger's comments reflect a broader sentiment among Indian leaders who advocate for a more assertive stance against perceived international interference in domestic affairs.







