



India's ambitious plan to establish a lunar space station by 2040 marks a significant step in its space exploration efforts. This initiative follows the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to create a moon-orbiting station that will serve as a hub for scientific research and support crewed missions to the lunar surface.





Key Phases of ISRO's Lunar Exploration Plan





Phase 1: Robotic Missions and Technology Development: This phase involves conducting robotic missions, including the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 sample-return mission scheduled for 2028. This mission aims to collect samples from the Moon's south pole, particularly from water-ice-rich areas.





Phase 2: Crewed Moon Landing: ISRO plans to send astronauts to the Moon by 2040. The crewed landing will coincide with the construction of the lunar space station, enhancing India's capabilities in human spaceflight.





3. Phase 3: Establishing the Lunar Space Station: The final phase involves building the lunar space station, which is expected to be operational around the same time as the crewed landing. This station will facilitate long-term research, resource utilization, and serve as a testing ground for technologies needed for future missions, including potential missions to Mars.





Objectives of The Lunar Space Station





The station will allow scientists to study the Moon's geology and test new technologies essential for long-duration human presence beyond Earth's orbit. It will focus on exploring lunar resources, such as water ice, which could support future missions. The facility will help develop life-support systems crucial for sustained human habitation in space.





This lunar initiative is part of a larger strategy that includes developing India's first Earth-orbiting space station, known as the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), with its first module planned for launch by 2028. The successful establishment of BAS is expected to provide valuable insights and technology that will benefit the lunar station project.





ISRO's roadmap for a moon-orbiting space station reflects India's growing ambitions in space exploration and its commitment to becoming a key player in global space initiatives.







