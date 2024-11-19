



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on November 19, 2024, during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This bilateral meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between India and Brazil across several key sectors.





Modi and Lula discussed strengthening ties in energy, biofuels, defence, and agriculture. Modi reiterated India's commitment to collaborating with Brazil in these critical areas, emphasizing the importance of mutual support and partnership.





Modi expressed strong backing for Brazil's initiative, the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, highlighting India's concern for developing nations affected by global crises in food, fuel, and fertilizers. He acknowledged Brazil's leadership during its G20 presidency and thanked Lula for hosting the summit successfully.





The discussions included exploring opportunities for greater cooperation in renewable energy, healthcare, digital technology, and other sectors, aiming to build a sustainable partnership that benefits both nations.





This meeting is part of Modi's broader diplomatic engagements during his visit to Brazil, which follows a trip to Nigeria and precedes his upcoming visit to Guyana.







