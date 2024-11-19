



Russia has reaffirmed its support for India-China relations, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that Russia is "ready to contribute in every possible way" to enhance cooperation between the two nations. This statement comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and the evolving dynamics of the China-Russia-India triangle.





Peskov emphasized Russia's willingness to facilitate better relations between India and China, indicating a desire to maintain stability in the region despite the complexities arising from the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions on global alliances.





There is significant anxiety within China regarding the strengthening ties between India and Russia. Chinese observers have expressed fears that closer military and economic cooperation between these two nations could undermine China's influence and strategic interests in the region.





India has been navigating a complex landscape where it seeks to balance its relationships with both Russia and the West. The Indian government views its ties with Russia as crucial, particularly in defence and energy sectors, while also engaging with Western powers to counterbalance China's growing assertiveness.





The reaffirmation of support from Russia could be seen as a strategic move to counterbalance China's increasing reliance on Russia following Western sanctions. This dynamic may lead to shifts in regional power structures, with both India and Russia looking to leverage their relationship as a counterweight to Chinese ambitions.





Russia's commitment to supporting India-China relations reflects its broader strategy of maintaining influence in Asia while managing its own complex relationship with China amidst the backdrop of ongoing international tensions.







