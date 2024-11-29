



The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated 1,000 acres of land to Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, for establishing a defence energetics facility. This facility will include an ammunition filling complex and a gun propellant complex, strategically located in Murranahalli village, Madakasira, near Bangalore. The state government has set the cost of the land at ₹7 lakh per acre, totaling an investment commitment of ₹2,400 crore from Kalyani Strategic Systems over two phases.





The approval process for this allocation began when Kalyani Strategic submitted its proposal on November 8, which was subsequently approved by the state investment promotion board on November 16 and finalized by the state government on November 28. Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government has indicated its willingness to allocate another 500 acres for future expansion as needed.





This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance India's defence manufacturing capabilities and is expected to foster a manufacturing ecosystem for defence companies in the region.







