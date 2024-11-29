



India has dispatched a significant consignment of medical supplies to Zambia, aimed at enhancing the country's healthcare infrastructure. This delivery includes essential equipment such as hospital beds, operation theatre tables, infant incubators, resuscitaires, and anaesthesia machines, among other medical items.





The initiative is part of India's ongoing commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Zambia and provide support in response to health challenges, including a cholera outbreak affecting the nation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of this aid in bolstering Zambia's healthcare capabilities.





India and Zambia have maintained warm and historically significant relations. The vibrant Indian community in Zambia, which includes around 25,000 persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs), has been a cornerstone of this relationship.





The shipment is a significant step in enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations. By providing advanced medical equipment, India aims to contribute to Zambia's healthcare infrastructure and improve its medical service delivery. This gesture underscores India's commitment to fostering stronger ties with Zambia, reflecting the shared values of solidarity and mutual support.





Over the decades, successive Zambian governments have valued India as a reliable and steadfast partner. This enduring relationship is characterised by a spirit of partnership aimed at achieving mutual benefit and growth.







