



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that India and Canada are currently in communication regarding the state of their bilateral relations. This announcement was made during a session in the Rajya Sabha, where Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized the importance of mutual respect for each other's concerns, territorial integrity, and sovereignty as foundational elements for a stable relationship between the two nations.





Recent tensions have arisen following reports that Indian consular officials in Canada were informed they were under audio and video surveillance, with their private communications reportedly intercepted. Singh stated that this constitutes a serious violation of diplomatic norms and has led to a strong protest lodged by the Indian government with the Canadian High Commission. The MEA has characterized Canada's actions as part of a broader "negative" approach to bilateral relations, particularly in light of ongoing allegations regarding India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





The MEA also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Indian diplomats in Canada, despite recent challenges. Singh noted that while Canadian authorities have provided some security measures, they have expressed limitations in safeguarding Indian diplomatic missions from extremist threats. The Indian government continues to urge Canada to take decisive action against anti-India elements operating within its borders, which include preventing secessionist activities and protecting Indian nationals.





Both countries are engaged in dialogue to address these pressing issues, with India advocating for stronger security measures and a more respectful diplomatic engagement from Canada.







