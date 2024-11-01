



Is the Russian aviation industry starting to pay for its recurring flaws? At the end of October 2024, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that it had started negotiations with the Indian aircraft manufacturer HAL in order to equip itself with a batch of locally produced Su-30MKI Flanker-H fighters as well as dedicated weapons. In doing so he intends to cancel the order of eight Su-30SM Flanker-C extra that has been dragging... for 5 years. . This would then be the first contract since India chose d’export your own Su-30MKI.





Currently the Armenian fighter fleet consists of four Sukhoi Su-30SM Flanker-C received new in spring 2019 and around fifteen Su-25K "Frogfoot" much older. However, a few weeks after receiving its fighters, Armenia chose to order eight additional Su-30SMs. If they were partially paid, up to 70% of the contract, no aircraft have since been delivered. For one simple and good reason: Sukhoi produced none and the only Su-30s to date to come out of its factories have been for the needs of Russia itself.





Five years later it seems that the patience of the Armenians has come to an end. Russia could well lose a customer but also an ally. Armenia has started discussions with HAL around the provision of eight to twelve Su-30MKI. In fact Hindustan Aircraft Limited would take over the eight new aircraft, provided Sukhoi repaid the advance, and would evolve the current four Su-30SMs to Su-30MKI standard. These would include replacing the original passive electronically scanned antenna radar with the India made Uttam AESA radar.





Known as program "Super 30" negotiations also revolve around a batch of Astra-1 long-range air-to-air missiles, Rudram 1 anti-radar missiles, and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) guided bombs. All three are of Indian design and production. We currently do not know the amount of the contract that is emerging between the two countries.





Armenia has been increasing arms acquisition from India, making significant purchases of Indian-made weapon systems, as part of a reported $2 billion defence partnership signed in 2020.







