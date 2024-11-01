



Turkey has officially delivered its first domestically developed Gökbey helicopter, marking a significant achievement in the nation's defence capabilities. Here are the key details surrounding this milestone:





The first T625 Gökbey helicopters were delivered by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to the Gendarmerie General Command during a ceremony held on October 29, 2024. This delivery is part of a broader initiative to enhance Turkey's indigenous defence production capabilities.





The Gökbey helicopter is notable for being Turkey's first original design in the helicopter sector, showcasing advancements in local aerospace engineering and manufacturing. This development is expected to bolster the operational capabilities of Turkish forces and reduce reliance on foreign military equipment.





The T625 Gökbey is designed as a multi-role utility helicopter, capable of performing various missions including search and rescue, medical evacuation, and logistical support. Its design incorporates modern technologies aimed at improving performance and versatility in various operational environments.





Spanish CESA was selected to supply hydraulic systems. The T625 is expected to weigh 5 tons and is powered by two Rolls-Royce/Honeywell LHTEC CTS800 engines.





The successful delivery of the Gökbey helicopter is seen as a stepping stone for further advancements in Turkey's aviation industry, with plans for additional deliveries and potential export opportunities on the horizon.







