Navy officers on the deck of the 5th Kalvari-class submarine INS Vagir at an undisclosed Naval base







India is significantly enhancing its naval capabilities in response to increasing maritime activity in the Indian Ocean, particularly from China and Pakistan. This strategic move involves expanding its fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, which is seen as crucial for maintaining regional security and deterrence.





India recently launched its fourth nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), designated S4, at the Ship Building Centre in Vishakhapatnam. This submarine is part of a broader initiative to bolster India's nuclear deterrence capabilities amid rising tensions in the region. The INS Arighaat, India's second SSBN, was commissioned earlier this year, and the third, INS Aridhaman, is expected to be operational by next year.





In addition to SSBNs, India is developing a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs). The government has allocated approximately $4.8 billion for the construction of two initial 6,000-ton vessels, with plans for a total of six SSNs. These submarines will primarily utilize domestic resources for their construction.





The new submarines are expected to feature significant technological improvements over previous models. For instance, the INS Arighaat is believed to have enhanced missile capacity and better internal design compared to its predecessor, INS Arihant. The S4 submarine will be armed with K-4 nuclear ballistic missiles that have a range of approximately 3,500 kilometers, enhancing India's second-strike capabilities.





In response to effective deterrence against its adversaries, the expansion of India's submarine fleet is aimed at countering the growing naval presence of China in the Indian Ocean. Analysts suggest that these submarines will enable India to monitor critical maritime routes such as the Malacca Strait and the Gulf of Aden effectively. The presence of both SSBNs and SSNs enhances India’s strategic posture in a region where naval power dynamics are increasingly contested.





The Indian government views this naval expansion as essential not only for national security but also for establishing a balance of power in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for a robust military capability alongside economic growth to navigate current global challenges.





India's recent initiatives to boost its submarine fleet represent a strategic response to heightened maritime threats in the Indian Ocean, aiming to enhance its deterrent capabilities against potential adversaries while fostering greater self-reliance in defence production.







