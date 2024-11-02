



India's defence landscape is undergoing significant transformation as the country enhances its drone capabilities in response to escalating regional tensions, particularly with Pakistan and China. This evolution is driven by the need for improved surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat capabilities along sensitive borders.





India has recently finalized a significant deal with the United States to acquire 31 MQ-9B drones from General Atomics, valued at 320 billion rupees (approximately $3.8 billion). This acquisition is aimed at enhancing the surveillance and combat capabilities of the Indian armed forces across various operational domains.





The deal includes 15 SeaGuardians for the Indian Navy and 16 SkyGuardians, split equally between the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, with 8 each going to these branches. This procurement is seen as a strategic enhancement of India’s defence capabilities, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with China along their disputed borders and increased maritime security needs in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The MQ-9B drones are notable for their high-altitude, long-endurance capabilities. They can operate for over 36 hours on a single mission. The drones can reach altitudes of up to 50,000 feet, providing extensive surveillance coverage. Each drone can carry a payload of approximately 1,700 kg, including advanced sensors and weaponry such as Hellfire missiles and precision-guided bombs. The drones can cover vast areas without refuelling, making them suitable for long-duration missions.

The acquisition is part of a broader strategy to bolster India’s military capabilities in response to evolving regional security dynamics. The drones will significantly enhance India's Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, particularly in monitoring the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and conducting maritime operations against potential threats in the IOR.

Additionally, the deal includes provisions for establishing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities in India, which will support local defence manufacturing initiatives and reduce reliance on foreign maintenance services.

India's recent decision to acquire MQ-9B drones marks a significant shift in its defence strategy, particularly in response to the setbacks faced by the indigenous TAPAS BH-201 drone program. The TAPAS BH-201, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has encountered numerous technical difficulties that have hindered its operational viability. Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, the vice chief of Navy, stated on October 22 that “the TAPAS drones in their current form do not entirely meet our requirements,” which led to the decision to pursue MQ-9Bs instead.

He hopes the next version of TAPAS will be much better. The navy is looking forward to that day when India can make such drones like the MQ-9B, and maybe TAPAS is the right way to go. India is facing challenges in keeping pace with rivals China and Pakistan in the high-performance drone sector.





Cross-Border Threats





The ongoing military developments in South Asia, especially between India and Pakistan, highlight the increasing role of drones in modern warfare. The recent incident involving an Pakistani drones carrying arms and narcotics, crossing into Kashmir underscores the delicate balance of power and the potential for miscalculation in drone operations. Both nations are heavily investing in drone technology, viewing it not only as a tactical asset but also as a strategic tool that could alter regional deterrence dynamics.





Drones have become indispensable for monitoring border activities and gathering intelligence. They are deployed extensively along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Their ability to cover vast areas quickly and provide real-time data enables Indian forces to respond effectively to threats, particularly in challenging terrains like those found in Ladakh.





In addition to surveillance, drones are increasingly utilized for combat support. Armed drones can engage targets without risking personnel, making them crucial for operations against militant hideouts and during escalated conflicts. The Indian Army has recognized this potential and is actively integrating drones into its operational strategy, including plans for swarm drones that can operate collaboratively to strike targets.





India is focusing on developing its drone ecosystem through collaborations with domestic start-ups and international partners like Israel and the U.S. Recent initiatives include significant orders for various types of drones, including logistics UAVs and offensive systems designed for high-altitude operations. The government aims to minimize reliance on foreign components by ensuring that domestically produced drones are free from Chinese parts, reflecting a broader strategy of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Despite these advancements, India faces several challenges. The rapid development of drone technology by neighbouring countries raises concerns about an arms race that could destabilize the region further. Moreover, while India's military drone ecosystem is growing, it still requires substantial investment in indigenous manufacturing capabilities to reduce dependency on foreign technology.





As tensions persist along its borders, India's commitment to enhancing its drone capabilities is clear. The integration of advanced UAVs into military operations not only bolsters national security but also positions India as a key player in the global defence technology landscape.







