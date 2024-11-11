



Assam Rifles held an Inspector General's Conference in Shillong, focusing on enhancing its operational capabilities and discussing the acquisition of new-generation weapon systems and military equipment. This initiative aims to strengthen the force's combat potential and ensure better preparedness in response to evolving security challenges, particularly along the Indo-Myanmar border.





The Assam Rifles is preparing a strategic roadmap for acquiring advanced military technologies, which is crucial for maintaining operational effectiveness in diverse terrains and combat scenarios.





Under capability enhancement discussions emphasised the need for modernizing equipment to enhance the force's capability and effectiveness in counter-insurgency operations and border security.





In focus on security, the conference underlined the importance of maintaining security along India's borders, particularly in light of trans-border crimes and unauthorized entries.



