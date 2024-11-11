



Gunfire has erupted in the Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, as a joint anti-terror operation involving police and security forces is currently underway. This operation follows reports of terrorists being encircled by security personnel in the region. The encounter began early on November 10, 2024, when militants opened fire upon being located during a search operation.





The encounter location is in the Zabarwan forest area, Srinagar. A Joint operation by J&K Police and security forces launched aimed at neutralizing terrorists. Ongoing gunfight with heightened security measures in place at the encounter site.





This incident is part of a broader events of anti-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir, including recent encounters in Sopore and Kishtwar, where security forces have been actively engaging with terrorist groups.







