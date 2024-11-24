



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has concluded a significant five-day visit to Nepal, which aimed at strengthening defence and bilateral ties between India and Nepal. His trip, which began on November 20, 2024, included a series of high-level meetings and cultural engagements.





During his visit, Gen. Dwivedi met with key Nepalese leaders, including Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manbir Rai. These discussions focused on mutual interests and cooperation in defence matters, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.





A highlight of the visit was Gen. Dwivedi receiving the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepal Army from President Ramchandra Paudel, symbolizing the strong military ties that exist between India and Nepal.





On the final day of his visit, Gen. Dwivedi visited the revered Muktinath Temple in Gandaki province, a site significant to both Hindus and Buddhists. His pilgrimage underscored the deep cultural connections shared by the two countries.





The visit also included a warm reception at the Western Division Headquarters of the Nepal Army in Pokhara, where he interacted with Maj. Gen. Santosh Ballav Poudyal. This engagement further emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance military collaboration amidst regional security challenges.





Gen. Dwivedi's visit marks an important step in fortifying defence relations and fostering greater bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal as he returned to India on November 24, 2024.







