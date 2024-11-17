



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 20-ton humanitarian aid package to support Nigeria in the aftermath of devastating floods that occurred last month, resulting in over 300 fatalities and affecting approximately 1.2 million people across 33 states. This announcement was made during his meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja on November 17, 2024.





Modi expressed his condolences on behalf of the 140 crore citizens of India, emphasizing India's commitment to assist Nigeria during this crisis. He noted that this aid follows an earlier dispatch of 15 tons of humanitarian assistance sent to Nigeria as part of ongoing relief efforts. The aid is intended to help alleviate the suffering caused by the floods, which have displaced tens of thousands, particularly in regions like Kogi State and Borno State.





During his visit, Modi also highlighted the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, which has been in place since 2007. He acknowledged Nigeria's recent achievements, including its participation in the G20 Summit as a guest country and its recognition as a partner nation in BRICS. This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, underscoring the significance of bilateral relations in various sectors such as defence, energy, and technology.





In addition to the aid announcement, Modi was honoured with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him one of the few foreign recipients of this prestigious award. He dedicated this honour to the people of India, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.