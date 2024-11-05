



Baloch pro-independence leader Allah Nazar Baloch has publicly condemned the recent bomb blast in Mastung, Balochistan, which resulted in the tragic deaths of at least eight individuals, including five schoolchildren. The attack, attributed to an improvised explosive device (IED) planted near a school, has drawn widespread outrage across the region and condemnation from various human rights organizations and political figures.





In a statement shared on social media, Allah Nazar Baloch characterized the bombing as a "brutal attack on innocent children," highlighting it as part of the broader violence faced by the Baloch people. He criticized the Pakistani military's role in exacerbating violence in Balochistan and called for accountability for those responsible for such acts of terrorism.





The incident has also prompted responses from local authorities and human rights groups. The Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, known as Paank, condemned the attack and urged the Pakistani government to cease its support for extremist groups that contribute to such violence. They emphasized the need for justice and an end to extremism in the region.





There is a serious and troubling trend of escalating violence in Balochistan, where rebels have increasingly targeted civilians, particularly children. This incident has reignited discussions about security measures and the urgent need for a political solution to address the ongoing insurgency and violence in the province.







