Bharat Forge has been announced as the lowest bidder in the Indian Army's tender for the domestic production of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), valued at approximately ₹6,000 crore. This decision was confirmed following the opening of commercial bids, where Bharat Forge outbid other competitors, including TATA Advanced Systems and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The ATAGS project is significant for India's defense capabilities, as it aims to enhance artillery firepower with advanced technology. Bharat Forge, based in Pune, has a strong reputation in the defense manufacturing sector, which likely contributed to its competitive bid. The successful execution of this contract will mark a notable advancement in India's self-reliance in defense production, aligning with the government's "Make in India" initiative.





This would also be the first sale of the guns in the country as the howitzers have already been exported to friendly foreign countries like Armenia.





Under the terms of the contract, Bharat Forge will be responsible for manufacturing 60% of the howitzers, while TATA Advanced Systems Limited will produce the remaining 40%. This collaboration is part of a broader initiative to boost indigenous defense manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign arms, aligning with India's strategic goals for self-reliance in defense production.





The ATAGS is a state-of-the-art 155mm, 52-caliber howitzer designed to replace older artillery systems in service with the Indian Army. It features advanced technology such as an all-electric drive system, high mobility, and automated fire control capabilities. The weapon system has already undergone extensive trials, demonstrating its effectiveness in various terrains and conditions, including high-altitude environments.





This order not only signifies a major domestic procurement but also positions India to enhance its artillery capabilities along critical borders with China and Pakistan. The finalization of this contract is expected within the current financial year, pending approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.







