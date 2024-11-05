



Brazil's Valdecy Urquiza has been elected as the new Secretary General of INTERPOL during the organization's 92nd General Assembly held in Glasgow. His election marks a significant milestone, as he will be the first leader from a developing country to hold this position since INTERPOL's founding in 1923. Urquiza will officially assume office on November 7, succeeding Jürgen Stock, who has served for a decade.





Valdecy Urquiza is currently a Federal Police Commissioner in Brazil and has extensive experience in international policing. He has served as the Director of International Cooperation at the Brazilian Federal Police and has been involved with INTERPOL as its Vice President for the Americas since 2021.





His prior roles include leading Brazil's National Central Bureau of INTERPOL and working at INTERPOL's headquarters in Lyon, France. Urquiza holds a law degree and multiple postgraduate degrees, including one from the FBI National Academy.





In his acceptance remarks, Urquiza emphasized his commitment to fostering equality and diversity within INTERPOL. He aims to enhance collaboration among member countries to improve investigations and operations while addressing regional policing challenges. He stated, "My commitment is to shape an Interpol that doesn't just meet today's demands but anticipates and prepares for the challenges of tomorrow" .





Urquiza's election was notably supported by various countries, including India, reflecting a broad coalition backing his candidacy. His leadership is expected to focus on strengthening international cooperation against transnational crime while maintaining INTERPOL's neutrality amidst geopolitical tensions.





While Urquiza's election is seen as a progressive step for INTERPOL, it also comes with challenges. Critics express concern about potential political influences within the organization, particularly regarding how it handles requests from member states known for abusing their INTERPOL privileges. The effectiveness of his leadership will depend on navigating these complexities while implementing reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and integrity within INTERPOL operations.







