India recently commissioned INS Arighat, India's 2nd SSBN





The Indian government has approved an investment of ₹40,000 Crores(approximately US$4.8 billion) for the construction of the first two SSNs





India is set to enhance its naval capabilities significantly by constructing six nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) to address rising maritime challenges, particularly in the Indian Ocean and amid increasing tensions with regional adversaries like China and Pakistan. This initiative comes as part of a broader strategy to modernize India's military and bolster its deterrent capabilities.





The Indian Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently approved a substantial project estimated at ₹40,000 crore for the indigenous construction of two SSNs, with plans for a total of six submarines over time. This decision marks a pivotal step in India's naval modernization efforts, which have been delayed for years due to various technical and budgetary challenges.





Local media reports indicate that over 90% of the components for these new submarines will be sourced domestically, reflecting India's commitment to self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing. Plans are in place for a total of six SSNs in this class to be constructed for the Indian Navy (IN).





The new SSNs will differ from the existing Arihant-class submarines, which are primarily designed for nuclear deterrence (SSBNs) through ballistic missile capabilities. In contrast, SSNs are intended for offensive operations, including anti-submarine warfare and intelligence gathering.

The project will utilize advanced indigenous technology, including a new special alloy for the submarines' hulls that will allow deeper dives compared to current models. The SSNs will also feature more powerful nuclear reactors than those used in the Arihant-class .





Nuclear-powered attack submarines are crucial for several reasons:





Unlike conventional diesel-electric submarines that must surface regularly, SSNs can remain submerged for extended periods, limited only by crew fatigue and supplies. This capability allows them to conduct stealthy operations and maintain a significant presence in strategic maritime areas.





The SSNs will enable India to safeguard vital sea lines of communication and project power further from its shores, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region where naval competition is intensifying.





With China expanding its naval fleet and Pakistan acquiring modern submarines, India’s development of SSNs is seen as essential for maintaining a credible deterrent against potential threats from both nations.





India's journey towards developing indigenous SSNs has been gradual. The country has previously operated leased Russian SSNs but has aimed to establish its own capabilities since the 1980s. The successful development of the Arihant-class submarines, which form part of India's nuclear deterrent force, has laid the groundwork for this new initiative. The Arihant class serves as ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), while the upcoming SSNs will focus on offensive capabilities against enemy vessels.





While the CCS approval is a significant milestone, experts suggest that the first of these indigenous SSNs may not be operational until around 2035 due to the complexities involved in submarine design and construction. India plans to leverage both domestic expertise and international consultancy—particularly from Russian and French firms—to ensure successful development.





Several Challenges Ahead





India faces several significant challenges in constructing its new nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs), which are critical for enhancing its naval capabilities amid rising maritime tensions. These challenges can be categorized into structural, technical, and strategic issues.

Structural Challenges

Inefficiencies in Submarine Development: India's submarine programs, including the ongoing Project 75(I), have been plagued by structural inefficiencies. Issues like budgetary changes, tendering problems, and institutional adhocism have historically hindered progress in submarine manufacturing. The Indian Navy has expressed concerns over the potential for future submarine shortages due to these delays and the aging fleet, with many existing submarines being over 30 years old.

Complex Procurement Processes: The defence procurement procedures in India are often criticized for being cumbersome and slow. This complexity can lead to delays in project timelines and difficulties in securing necessary technologies and partnerships for submarine construction.

Technical Challenges

Development of Advanced Technologies: One of the critical technical hurdles is the development of an indigenous Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, which enhances the operational capabilities of submarines. Several original contenders for the P75(I) program backed out due to the lack of AIP technology, complicating India's ability to meet its operational requirements. The indigenous AIP system being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) must first be tested and integrated into submarines before it can be effectively utilized.

Design And Construction Expertise: While India has made progress in submarine design, there remains a gap in expertise compared to established naval powers. Ensuring that the new SSNs are built with cutting-edge technology requires significant investment in training and development of skilled personnel.

Strategic Challenges

Geopolitical Pressures: The strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific region is increasingly competitive, particularly with China's expanding naval presence. India must not only develop these submarines but also ensure they are capable of countering advanced threats posed by rival navies. The urgency of this task adds pressure on India's defence establishment to expedite submarine construction without compromising on quality.

Budget Constraints: Despite the approval of substantial budgets for these projects, financial constraints can impact the scale and speed of development. Allocating funds efficiently while balancing other defence needs remains a challenge for Indian policymakers.

While India has embarked on an ambitious plan to construct nuclear-powered attack submarines, overcoming these structural, technical, and strategic challenges will be crucial for the success of this initiative and for enhancing its maritime security posture.





On the other hand, India's commitment to constructing six nuclear-powered attack submarines reflects its strategic priorities in an increasingly competitive maritime environment. This move not only aims to enhance India's defence posture but also signifies its growing capabilities in advanced military technology.







