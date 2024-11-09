



Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Nobrega, emphasised the strengthening of Brazil-India relations during remarks made on Brazil National Day. He highlighted several key developments that have contributed to this enhanced partnership.





Nobrega noted that the meeting between Brazilian President Lula and Indian Prime Minister Modi at the G20 Summit in September 2023 was pivotal. This meeting resulted in a joint statement that reenergized their strategic partnership, focusing on mutual trust and cooperation across various sectors, including business, science, technology, and defence.





The ambassador pointed out that current geopolitical realities are influencing investment decisions and international collaborations. He suggested that both nations should leverage their longstanding friendship to tackle socio-economic challenges as developing countries.





As Brazil assumes the G20 presidency, Nobrega expressed optimism about achieving tangible results that would benefit people across nations. He praised India's previous G20 presidency for its significant outcomes amidst complex global challenges.





The ambassador remarked on the new era of economic growth driving India-Brazil relations, suggesting that both countries can benefit from complementary strengths in various sectors.





Nobrega's comments reflect a broader commitment to deepening ties between Brazil and India, with a focus on collaborative efforts to address global challenges and enhance bilateral trade and investment.







