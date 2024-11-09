



Pro-Palestinian protests in Amsterdam escalated into violent confrontations involving Israeli soccer fans following a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax. The incidents, which occurred on November 7 and 8, 2024, led to significant injuries among Israeli supporters and prompted strong reactions from both Israeli and Dutch officials.





In several videos widely shared on social media, some assailants were also seen carrying Palestinian flags and shouting “Free Palestine", while they also forced those attacked to chant the slogan.





After the match, which Ajax won 5-0, groups of individuals reportedly ambushed Israeli fans as they left the stadium. The attacks were characterized by Anti-Semitic chants and physical assaults, with one fan recounting being attacked by a group that shouted "Jewish, Jewish, IDF, IDF" while they were beaten.





At least ten Israeli nationals were injured during these altercations, with five hospitalized. The Dutch police arrested around 62 individuals in connection with the violence. Videos circulated on social media showing the chaotic scenes and assaults taking place in the streets of Amsterdam.





The scenes from Amsterdam remind us all of Europe’s darkest days.



Jews being hunted and beaten on the streets of Europe should be a wake up call for anyone who still needs it about the rise of antisemitism and the dangers of extremism.



In response to the violence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attacks as "grave" and announced plans to send rescue planes to evacuate affected citizens. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the dispatch of two planes to Amsterdam to evacuate Israeli soccer fans who were attacked by an alleged Pro-Palestinian mob on Thursday night.





However, this decision was later revised to focus on coordinating civil aviation solutions instead of a military rescue mission.





Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof labelled the attacks as "utterly intolerable" and assured that those responsible would be prosecuted. He emphasized that the situation had stabilized after initial unrest.





The clashes occurred despite a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations near the stadium due to concerns over potential violence. Prior to the match, tensions were high as pro-Palestinian activists attempted to protest against Maccabi Tel Aviv's presence in Amsterdam. The police had increased their presence in anticipation of possible conflicts, which ultimately materialized after the game.





Local Jewish communities expressed fear and concern over the incidents, with some fans seeking refuge in hotels until it was safe to leave. Reports indicated that many felt genuinely threatened by the violence, marking a significant escalation in Anti-Semitic incidents in the Netherlands.





The situation remains tense as authorities continue to investigate the events surrounding this violent outbreak and work to ensure the safety of all citizens involved.







