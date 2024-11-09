



Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP from Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, has recently criticized politicians for allegedly misleading Canadians by framing the tensions between Hindus and Sikhs as a divisive issue. He emphasized that this narrative is not reflective of the reality on the ground, where many Sikh Canadians do not support the Khalistani movement and maintain strong ties with Hindu Canadians through cultural and familial connections.





In a statement, Arya expressed concern over the rising fear among Hindu Canadians, particularly in light of threats from Khalistani extremists. He noted that these threats have escalated following controversial statements and actions that have intensified communal tensions. Arya pointed out that the history of violence associated with the Khalistan movement is significant, citing past atrocities such as the Air India bombing and recent public displays celebrating violence against Indian leaders.





Arya's comments come amid growing concerns about safety within the Hindu community in Canada. He called for unity between Hindus and Sikhs, urging that political narratives should not exploit these communities' relationships for divisive purposes. He stated, "They are misleading Canadians by framing this as an issue between Hindus and Sikhs" and stressed that most Sikh Canadians do not align with extremist views.





His remarks highlight the importance of addressing extremism without exacerbating divisions between communities, advocating for a collaborative approach to ensure safety and cohesion among all Canadians.







