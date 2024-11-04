



India's pursuit of self-reliance in the defence sector is driven by the need to enhance national security, reduce dependency on foreign imports, and promote indigenous innovation. The government has implemented several initiatives aimed at fostering indigenous defence technology, which are integral to achieving these objectives.





Key Initiatives For Indigenisation





1. Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative: Launched to promote self-reliance across various sectors, this initiative emphasizes indigenization in defence manufacturing. It aims to create a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign companies to manufacture in India, thereby reducing reliance on imports.

2. Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP): This policy seeks to boost domestic defence manufacturing and increase exports. It sets ambitious targets, including achieving a defence manufacturing output of ₹1.75 lakh crore by 2025.

3. Technology Development Fund (TDF): Managed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the TDF provides financial assistance to Indian companies for developing critical defence technologies. This fund promotes collaboration between Indian firms and foreign entities, enhancing the local manufacturing ecosystem.

4. Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX): Launched in 2018, iDEX aims to create a robust ecosystem for innovation in defence technology by engaging start-ups, MSMEs, and academic institutions. It provides grants and support for R&D projects that address specific defence challenges, thus fostering a culture of innovation.

5. SRIJAN Indigenization Portal: Introduced to facilitate the indigenization process, this portal connects industry players with the defence establishment. It showcases over 26,000 items that can be indigenized, allowing companies to participate actively in defence production.





Progress And Achievements





Since the implementation of these initiatives, India's dependence on imported defence equipment has decreased significantly. The share of imports in total procurement has reduced from 46% to 36% over recent years. The value of production by public and private sector defence companies has risen from ₹79,071 crore to ₹84,643 crore within two years. Notable contracts have been awarded under iDEX, including significant deals with start-ups like Hyper Stealth Technologies for innovative camouflage systems and Big Bang Boom Solutions for anti-drone technology.





Despite these advancements, India remains one of the largest importers of defence equipment globally, accounting for approximately 9.8% of global imports from 2019 to 2023. The ongoing challenge lies in accelerating the pace of indigenization while ensuring that the quality and technological standards meet military requirements.





Fostering indigenous defence technology is crucial for India's strategic autonomy and economic growth. Through comprehensive policies like Atmanirbhar Bharat, DPEPP, TDF, iDEX, and SRIJAN, India is making strides toward self-reliance in its defence sector. Continued focus on innovation and collaboration between government bodies and private enterprises will be essential for overcoming existing challenges and achieving long-term goals in defence indigenization.







