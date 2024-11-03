



The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force has departed from Sulur Airbase, Tamil Nadu, to participate in the Bahrain International Air Show 2024, which will take place at Sakhir Airbase starting on November 13. The team travelled aboard a C-17 aircraft, accompanied by their distinctive peacock-coloured helicopters and essential equipment.





The Indian Air Force announced the departure via social media, highlighting the team's efficient night-loading process to ensure they arrive in Bahrain on time for the event. The Sarang team is known for its impressive aerial displays and has been performing since 2003, making its international debut in 2004. The Bahrain International Air Show serves as a significant platform for showcasing military and civil aviation capabilities, and the participation of the Sarang team adds to the event's prestige.





In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said, "Taking flight to Bahrain. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team lifted off from Sulur Airbase, packed into a mighty C-17 along with their vibrant peacock-coloured helicopters and essential gear."





"A swift night-loading ensured they're Bahrain-bound. Get set for awe-inspiring performances at the Bahrain International Air Show 2024 at Sakhir Airbase from November 13," the post read.





The Sarang Helicopter Display Team is an esteemed aerobatic unit of the Indian Air Force, known for its spectacular aerial performances. Here are key details about the team:





Originally formed in 2002 and officially designated as No. 151 Helicopter Unit in 2005. It is based at Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. The team operates five modified HAL Dhruv helicopters, which are painted in a vibrant peacock livery and equipped with smoke canisters for displays. Primarily focused on aerobatic displays, the team also participates in disaster relief operations.





The Sarang team was initially created as an evaluation flight squadron for Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH). Its first public performance occurred at the Asian Aerospace show in Singapore in 2004. Over the years, the team has performed at numerous prestigious events, including Aero India and Air Force Day celebrations. Notably, it has participated in over 1,200 shows across more than 385 venues globally.







