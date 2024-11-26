



Chinese military scientists have claimed a breakthrough in stealth technology with the development of a new coating that can potentially blind anti-stealth radar systems. This innovative material, created by researchers at the National University of Defence Technology (NUDT), is reported to be extremely thin—comparable to just two sheets of printing paper—and capable of absorbing low-frequency electromagnetic (EM) waves from various angles.





The coating can convert EM waves with wavelengths ranging from 70 cm (2.3 feet) to 20 cm into heat. This range aligns with the operating frequencies of many current anti-stealth radars, specifically the P-band and L-band, which are used to detect stealth aircraft like the US F-22 and F-35.





The coating employs a specialized metal circuit that generates surface currents when exposed to EM waves. These currents are transformed into heat, which dissipates quickly into the surrounding air, effectively reducing radar signatures.





The material is described as lightweight, flexible, and easy to manufacture in large quantities, making it suitable for application on various military platforms that require stealth capabilities.





This advancement is particularly noteworthy as it addresses a significant limitation of existing stealth technologies, which often struggle against longer-wavelength signals emitted by anti-stealth radars. Historically, stealth aircraft have been vulnerable to detection due to their reliance on thicker materials that do not effectively absorb these longer wavelengths. The Chinese military's claims suggest that this new coating could enhance the stealth profile of their aircraft significantly.





The introduction of this technology is part of a larger trend in China's military innovations aimed at countering advanced radar systems. It reflects China's ongoing efforts to enhance its military capabilities amid increasing tensions in regional security dynamics. Researchers believe that this technology could be pivotal for China's success in future conflicts, potentially giving it an edge over adversaries equipped with conventional radar systems.





China's new stealth coating represents a significant leap forward in radar evasion technology, potentially altering the landscape of aerial combat and military strategy.







