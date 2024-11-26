



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in the Rome Mediterranean Dialogue, where he engaged with his counterparts from France, Ukraine, Lebanon, and Croatia. This meeting took place on November 25, 2024, and was significant for discussing various bilateral and regional issues.





Jaishankar and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reviewed their countries' partnership and discussed broader topics such as the Indo-Pacific region and global challenges.





Discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba focused on the ongoing conflict with Russia, emphasizing India's stance on the matter.





Meetings with Lebanese and Croatian counterparts also aimed at enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, although specific details were less emphasized in reports.





This dialogue underscores India's active role in Mediterranean affairs and its commitment to fostering international partnerships amid complex geopolitical landscapes.







