China is making significant strides in its naval capabilities, particularly in the development of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, which positions it ahead of India in this strategic race. Recent reports indicate that China has constructed a land-based prototype nuclear reactor intended for a large surface warship, marking a crucial step towards its first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. This development aligns with China's broader ambition to enhance its maritime power and challenge U.S. naval dominance globally.





The prototype reactor, located at Base 909 in Sichuan Province, is part of China's strategy to modernize its navy and extend its operational reach. This facility is managed by the Nuclear Power Institute of China and has been confirmed through satellite imagery and expert analysis.





A nuclear-powered aircraft carrier would allow China to operate with greater endurance and flexibility, enabling longer deployments without the need for refuelling. This capability would significantly enhance the operational range and effectiveness of the Chinese navy, particularly in regions such as the Indian Ocean and Pacific.





As of now, China operates three aircraft carriers: the Liaoning, Shandong (both conventionally powered), and the newly commissioned Fujian, which employs an electromagnetic launch system. The ongoing construction of a fourth carrier raises speculation about whether it will be nuclear-powered.





Comparison With India's Naval Aspirations





India is also expanding its naval capabilities but currently lags behind China in terms of nuclear propulsion technology. The Indian Navy operates two conventionally powered aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, and plans to build more carriers in the future. However, India's focus remains on enhancing conventional capabilities rather than developing nuclear-powered vessels at this stage.





Current Fleet Overview





India's Aircraft Carriers:





INS Vikramaditya: A 45,000-ton conventionally powered carrier commissioned in 2014, it can carry around 30 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.





INS Vikrant: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, also weighing 45,000 tons, was commissioned in September 2022. It is designed to operate a similar air wing as the Vikramaditya, with plans for future enhancements including the development of a twin-engine deck-based fighter (TEDBF) .





China's Aircraft Carriers:





Liaoning: A refurbished Soviet-era carrier weighing approximately 60,000 tons.





Shandong: The first domestically built carrier, also around 60,000 tons.





Fujian: The latest addition, weighing about 80,000 tonnes, equipped with advanced electromagnetic catapults for launching aircraft, significantly enhancing its operational capabilities .





Capabilities Comparison





Feature India (INS Vikrant & Vikramaditya) China (Liaoning, Shandong & Fujian) Displacement ~45,000 tons each ~60,000 to ~80,000 tons Aircraft Capacity ~30 fixed-wing + ~10 helicopters Liaoning/Shandong: ~40-50; Fujian: up to ~70 Launch System Ski-jump ramp Ski-jump (Liaoning/Shandong); Electromagnetic (Fujian) Air Wing Composition MiG-29K (current), TEDBF (future) J-15 (based on Su-33), future J-XY Operational Experience Established naval aviation since the 1990s Rapid development in the last decade





Numerical Superiority: China currently has three operational carriers with plans for more by 2030. In contrast, India operates two carriers and plans to build a third and potentially several more in the future. This numerical advantage allows China to project power more effectively across the Indo-Pacific region.





Technological Edge: The Fujian's electromagnetic catapult system represents a significant technological advancement over India's ski-jump system. This allows for a greater variety of aircraft to be launched and could enhance operational flexibility .





Training and Experience: The Chinese navy has been operating its carriers for over a decade, allowing it to develop extensive training and operational experience. In contrast, India's naval aviation experience is comparatively older but has not kept pace with the rapid advancements seen in China's carrier operations .





Future Developments: India is exploring the construction of larger carriers with advanced capabilities, including potential nuclear propulsion for future vessels. However, this is still in the planning stages compared to China's ongoing advancements .





Conclusion





While India has made significant strides with its indigenous capabilities and operational experience in naval aviation, China's larger fleet size and advanced technology give it a current edge in aircraft carrier capabilities. The competition between these two nations will likely continue to shape naval dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region as both seek to enhance their maritime power.





China's advancements in nuclear carrier technology represent a significant leap in its naval modernization efforts and could potentially alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region. With only the United States and France currently operating nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, China's entry into this domain would elevate its status among global naval powers and enhance its ability to project power far beyond its shores. India and China are both expanding their aircraft carrier fleets, but they differ significantly in terms of capabilities and strategic outlook.







