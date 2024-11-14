



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud recently held a high-level bilateral meeting in New Delhi, focusing on various aspects of their nations' cooperation. This meeting marked the second session of the Political, Security, Social, and Cultural Committee under the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.





Jaishankar emphasized India's support for an early ceasefire in Gaza and advocated for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian issue. He condemned terrorism while stressing that responses to recent attacks must adhere to international humanitarian law.





The ministers reviewed the progress of their partnership since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to India in September 2023. They discussed enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, defence, security, culture, and consular matters.





Jaishankar highlighted significant advancements in defence collaboration, including the first joint land forces exercise scheduled for 2024 and ongoing naval exercises. Both nations are also working together on counter-terrorism efforts and combating extremism.





The ministers recognized the historical ties between India and Saudi Arabia, which have evolved into a robust partnership. They expressed intentions to further develop cultural exchanges and youth programs.





Jaishankar thanked Al Saud for ensuring the welfare of the approximately 2.6 million Indians living in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the importance of this diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations.





The meeting reinforced both countries' commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership across multiple domains, with a shared focus on regional stability and economic development. As global challenges evolve, continued dialogue between India and Saudi Arabia remains crucial for addressing mutual concerns and fostering cooperation.







