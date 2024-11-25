



Dinesh Bhatia has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Brazil, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 25, 2024. Bhatia is a seasoned diplomat from the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) of the 1992 batch, with a career that includes various significant roles, including previous postings in Argentina and other countries.





His appointment highlights his extensive experience and expertise in international relations, which will be crucial for enhancing India-Brazil ties.







