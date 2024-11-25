



Families of abducted individuals in Balochistan have recently staged protests against the Pakistani security forces, highlighting ongoing human rights violations and the issue of enforced disappearances.





On November 25, 2024, families gathered in Quetta to demand justice for their loved ones who have been forcibly disappeared. This demonstration is part of a larger movement that has seen increased activism around the issue of human rights abuses in the region, particularly focusing on the plight of those who have vanished under suspicious circumstances attributed to state forces.





The protests draw attention to a troubling trend in Balochistan where, according to reports, security forces have engaged in widespread abductions. The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has recorded thousands of cases, with Balochistan being one of the most affected regions. Civil society groups claim that there are over 7,000 cases of disappearances since 2002, indicating a systematic approach to suppress dissent and Baloch nationalism.





In August 2024 alone, there were reports of 44 individuals being forcibly abducted by security forces, alongside numerous extrajudicial killings and instances of torture. These actions have sparked outrage and calls for accountability from both local and international human rights organizations.





The demonstrations have not only highlighted individual cases but also broader issues such as resource exploitation and government negligence in providing basic services to the people of Balochistan. The protests are characterized by significant participation from women, reflecting a growing movement against the oppressive tactics employed by security forces.







